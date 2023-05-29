Amanda Bynes living a ‘sad and isolated’ life after psychiatric stay

All That actress Amanda Bynes is finding it difficult to return to normalcy after the actress came out of a psychiatric facility in early April, according to sources. The star has been spending time alone after being released from the facility in April and breaking up with former fiancé Paul Michael who claimed they had split up days before her mental breakdown.

Amanda Bynes breakdown

Her breakdown led Bynes to wander the streets of Los Angeles while apparently in a manic state and occasionally nude. Sources report that Bynes is back living in her own place as she continues to recover.

Sources told TMZ that Bynes has been living a “sad and isolated” life after her stay at the facility. It was reported that the actress has been doing good at seeking therapists and taking her medication on time following her discharge from the psychiatric hold.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Bynes has been in contact with her siblings and parents after her discharge. Unfortunately, the actress is unable to find motivation in her life for her passions such as fashion design and nail tech art.

Loss of interest in hobbies

Before being hospitalised, Bynes had seemed excited about fashion design, after graduating from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

She had also been attending a cosmetology college last year to train to be a nail technician.

However, her interest in both career paths seems to have waned since being released from the hospital.

“Toxic” ex

According to sources, Bynes’ family expressed their concern that she would “rekindle” her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael as they believed he is “toxic” to her “recovery”.

Meanwhile, sources added, “Amanda’s family want her to move on from Paul and focus on herself.”

Bynes’ initial stay in the mental health facility lasted three months, and she left of her own volition in April.

