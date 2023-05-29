EXTRAORDINARY: Service dog is university honorary degree holder, receives diploma with his owner in wheelchair

A service dog in New Jersey has achieved a remarkable feat by graduating from university alongside his owner, marking a proud moment for both.

Seton Hall University shared a video capturing the event, where Grace Mariani, a wheelchair user, and student, can be seen on stage at the Prudential Center in Newark during the commencement ceremony.

Dog Degree

Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre presented Mariani with her degree and also handed a rolled-up certificate to her loyal companion, Justin.

The crowd erupted in applause as Justin sniffed the certificate, glanced at Mariani, and then graciously accepted the honorary degree in his mouth.

Mariani, who graduated magna cum laude, attained a Bachelor of Science in Education. Throughout her academic journey, Justin faithfully accompanied her to all of her classes. With Justin by her side, Mariani intends to pursue a career in teaching elementary and special education.

Other Extraordinary Dogs

- Advertisement -

Chips, the German Shepherd, was an American service dog during World War II, and had a notable background of dedicated service, especially in the 1943 invasion of Sicily. During this operation, Chips fearlessly charged at a German soldier who was attacking American troops with a machine gun. He disarmed the soldier and assisted in the capture of 10 German soldiers.

Chips was honored with both a Silver Star and a Purple Heart. These prestigious awards acknowledged his heroic actions and sacrifices made in service to his country.

Sergeant Stubby, a Bull Terrier, was a stray mutt who wandered into a military training camp during World War I. Aside from providing affection and comfort to the troops, he possessed an incredible ability to detect imminent danger, often alerting his division before bomb attacks and courageously navigating trenches to warn them about incoming gas assaults.

Stubby’s exceptional acts of bravery earned him multiple awards and accolades, including a gold medal presented by General John Pershing.

Trakr, a German Shepherd, arrived at Ground Zero during the devastating 9/11 disaster as part of the first wave of responders. Without hesitation, he began sifting through the wreckage, tirelessly searching for survivors. Trakr’s unwavering determination led him to the discovery of the last survivor buried beneath the rubble, saving numerous lives through his heroic efforts.

- Advertisement -

In recognition, Trakr was honored with the Extraordinary Service to Humanity Award by Dr. Jane Goodall.

Read More News

Trans “activists” POUR URINE in front of HUMAN RIGHTS Commission in London, Twitter users DISGUSTED

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts