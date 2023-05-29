Billie Eilish shows a peek of dragon tattoo she swore never to reveal

After having famously said that she would “never” show her fans her tattoos, Billie Eilish gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of one of her tattoos for the first time. She flaunted the top of the huge dragon design on her hip on Instagram.

The video showed the 21-year-old wearing a baby tee featuring one of the cherubs from Raphael’s Sistine Chapel painting with the crop top revealing her pierced belly button and dragon design.

Dragon Tatoo

Eilish paired her top with low-slung jeans and a rainbow belt as she lifted herself up from what appeared to be a desk chair in a messy room, arching her back to show off the ink on her hip.

The Grammy winner said in 2020 that her ink would remain a secret but she revealed part of the huge artwork – which she referred to as a “big boy” in a 2021 Vanity Fair interview — during her sexy June 2021 Vogue shoot.

Peek of the huge dragon

Eilish also showed off a peek of the dragon’s tail under the high-slitted gown she wore to the 2021 Met Gala afterparty.

- Advertisement -

This time is the first time the singer has revealed the top of the huge design, which features an open-mouthed dragon starting just to the side of her belly button and wrapping all the way down her hip and upper thigh.

The Bad Guy singer has never discussed the inspiration behind her dragon artwork but the mythical creature represents power, wisdom, and strength.

Eilish’s dragon body art is her second tattoo. Her first tattoo was her middle name ‘Eilish’, etched in the middle of her chest when she was 18, one day after she won big at the Grammy Awards.

In late 2021, the talented singer then got three fairies tattooed on her left hand, describing them as “sweet little guardian angel fairies” and citing the inspiration as her favourite childhood book, Fairyopolis by Cicely Mary Barker.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Britney Spears reunites with mother after years-long feud

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts