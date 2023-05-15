Americans ANGRY at DOJ trying to BAN CRIME STATISTICS within LAW ENFORCEMENT 

Recently, all the rage among Twitter users is allegedly due to the crime statistics that are done by the FBI and DOJ. However, there are talks that the DOJ is planning to ban FBI agents from using these statistics. Apparently, it appears as too “racist” and will cause people to judge one another due to their race.

An exclusive done by Daily Caller, states a source who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of professional retaliation is providing the documents. These documents reveal that the DOJ is introducing a new policy that would further restrict the use of protection of certain characteristics in law enforcement activities.

This includes prohibiting the use of “facially neutral factors” as substitutes for the protection of these characteristics. FBI agents and other federal law enforcement officers would have to restrict themselves from using an individual’s race, ethnicity, gender, nationality, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, sex characteristics, disability status, or gender identity in any way.

This ban would apply even in situations where using these characteristics might otherwise be legal.

Americans are raging on Twitter regarding the potential ban on crime statistics

The user adds that these statistics go against the whole principles of the Democrats. Furthermore, Twitter users state that this is evil as the public deserves to know the percentage of crime done by each group in the country.

The user adds that these statistics go against the whole principles of the Democrats. Furthermore, Twitter users state that this is evil as the public deserves to know the percentage of crime done by each group in the country.

Another conservative user states that the woke left is stating that Mathematics is racist. Following that, many are not surprised at the fact that the liberals are pushing for this agenda. The user adds that it will reach a point where everyone else is “racist” except for the Democrats.

It would reveal the blatant lies of this administration that "white supremacists" are the biggest threat. — Lisa B. (@LightSeeker65) May 14, 2023

Users state that this will undermine the left’s viewpoint that White supremacists are the problem in American society. Data is crucial when it comes to statistics, and Americans are asking what is the point in collecting data if the government is not going to actually use it.

