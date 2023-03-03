Three in Four Americans ‘Worried’ About Biden’s Health, Mental Acuity

The health and mental acuity of President Joe Biden is a major concern for more than three in four Americans, according to a Yahoo/YouGov poll.

The results show that 39 percent of Americans are “Very” concerned about his “health and mental acuity,” while another 21 percent are “Somewhat” worried, and 17 percent are “Slightly” concerned.

The worries are held among 82 percent of independents. Additionally, only 35 percent believe that Biden is competent in his role as president, while 49 percent think he lacks the ability to do the job.

Despite the president’s intention to run for a second term in 2024, some Democrats are concerned about his chances in a general election, and some have called for him to ride off into the sunset. Biden would be 82 years old by the start of his second term if he wins re-election.

The poll shows that 65 percent of Americans believe he is “too old for another term as president.” Moreover, hypothetical head-to-head general election match-ups show Biden losing to both former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

- Advertisement -

YouGov surveyed 1,516 U.S. adults for the poll, which was conducted between February 23-27, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Rumours are that Joe Biden may not run for the upcoming 2024 US President elections. Biden’s advisors have been preparing for his official announcement to run for re-election for several months.

The president has not yet made a firm decision, doubts have emerged about whether he will ultimately choose to do so. Yet many Americans believe he is not going to make it to the next round.

In the past, he has taken his time when deciding whether to run for the presidency. This results to his advisors adhusting their initial timeline for his 2024 announcement. Originally planned for February, the announcement is now expected to take place in April.

Read More News