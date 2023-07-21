Bella Hadid seeks treatment for Lyme disease

Bella Hadid is currently on medical leave due to her ongoing battle with Lyme disease, receiving daily treatment to manage her condition. Despite some reports, she is not in rehab but is taking time off to prioritize her health.

In 2012, Bella and her brother, Anwar Hadid, were diagnosed with Lyme disease. Lyme disease is a vector-borne disease transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks. Common symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, it can lead to complications in the joints, heart, and nervous system.

The Lyme Disease

The 26-year-old model has been open about her health journey, discussing the challenges she faces and the healing IV treatments she undergoes. Notably, she has made efforts to cut alcohol from her life, celebrating five months of sobriety in March. Bella has been candid about her struggles with alcohol in the past, admitting that it was difficult for her to control herself around it. As a result, she decided to give up drinking in 2021 and 2022 to improve her overall well-being and mental health.

Focused on health and recovery

Despite her absence during Paris Fashion Week, her sister Gigi Hadid and friend Kendall Jenner walked the fashion shows. Bella is focused on her recovery and treatment, ensuring that she takes the necessary time to prioritize her health and well-being during her medical leave.

In January 2022, the model shared with InStyle that she had done her fair share of drinking and that she loved alcohol. However, it got to the point where she even started to cancel nights out and she would not be able to control herself.

Hadid said that she does not feed the need because she knows how it will affect her at 3 in the morning. She would wake up with horrible anxiety about the one thing she said five years ago when she graduated high school.

