Black transgender activist claiming that biological women do not own “womanhood” and “periods”

Conservatives are in an uproar with other users on Twitter after a TikTok video went viral. It appears that a transwoman claims that periods and womanhood isn’t mutually exclusive to biological women. Unfortunately, this is the subject of a very controversial topic as there are a number of liberal and conservative women against this thinking.

According to Medical News Today, Transgender women do not experience typical menstrual periods. However, they might encounter physical and emotional symptoms similar to premenstrual syndrome and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

In addition to this, these symptoms could be a result of gender-affirming treatments like hormone therapy, which may induce effects akin to PMS or PMDD. The symptoms in association with PMS and PMDD can manifest in both physical and emotional aspects. Regardless, studies on this are severely limited.

Conservatives are lashing out against the transgender activist

First no such thing as a “ cis woman” second “ own” WTF are these people delusional! Only a female gets a period! I had them and now I look like a man and have used testosterone for thirty years and do NOT get it anymore and I am happy BUT not ONE single biological man has EVER… — Buck Angel® Transsexual (@BuckAngel) July 17, 2023

Furthermore, conservative transgender activists are going against this transgender individual. Buck Angel, a prominent trans man who became a man 30 years ago states that only biological females can get periods. Next, he claims that he has been under testosterone for decades and this is why he does not get periods anymore.

Why is it always the black man trying to be a woman, and the white woman trying to be a man, generally speaking. I don't think I have seen a single solitary black girl trying to be a dude. — Gabe (@DirtyWhiteBoyz_) July 17, 2023

Unfortunately, there are a couple of transphobic remarks in lieu of this individual. Twitter users are claiming that the trans activist is a man, and will always be one. The user then claims that her voice is as deep as a man. In addition to this, Twitter users state that White women and Black men always transition to the opposite gender. The user then adds that we rarely see a Black woman transitioning to become a man.

I won't explain periods to him like I won't own prostate exams — Mrs Joey Toto (@mrs_toto) July 17, 2023

Following that, there are several women stating that they do not want to be told that they are “cis women”. Now, these women are stating that every aspect of women hood belongs to them. They are claiming that trans individuals are “mansplaining” biological women while having fake lashes on and plastic surgery done on their bodies.

Regardless, it is unfortunate that the trans community is getting severe backlash due to a minority of them starting drama on the internet. “Activists” like her may make it difficult for the rest of the community.

