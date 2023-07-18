Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello splits up after 7 years of marriage

After seven years of marriage, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have decided to separate and are getting a divorce, as reported by Page Six.

In their statement to Page Six, the couple expressed their love and care for each other but stated that they have made the difficult decision to part ways. They requested respect for their privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives.

Vergara Birthday celebration without Joe

Currently, Vergara is celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with friends, but Joe Manganiello and her wedding ring are noticeably absent.

Sources say that the couple has been growing apart for some time and is now taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.

The last public appearance of the couple together was in Hoboken, N.J., where Sofía visited Joe on the set of his project “Nonnas” with Vince Vaughn.

Enjoying herself in Capri

Vergara, who is a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” is enjoying her time in Capri, sharing sexy photos on her Instagram. Fans have noticed Joe’s absence and raised questions about it in the comments.

Joe Manganiello’s birthday tribute to Sofía on his Instagram also garnered attention as it seemed different and less affectionate compared to his previous posts.

Sources close to Vergara suggested earlier that Joe’s absence was due to work commitments, but now it is evident that their marriage has come to an end, and they are no longer trying to pretend otherwise.

Got hitched 7 years ago

Sofía and Joe got married in a grand ceremony in Palm Beach in November 2015, attended by many famous friends and colleagues.

The couple first met through Sofía’s co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, at a dinner event in 2014, while she was still engaged to businessman Nick Loeb. They started dating a few weeks later after her breakup with Loeb.

In the past, Joe Manganiello has expressed the deep trust and understanding they had in their relationship, putting each other’s wishes ahead of their own.

Before marrying Sofía, Joe had dated actress Audra Marie and model Bridget Peters.

