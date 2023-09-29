Black Lives Matter supporter “meatball” now arrested for looting, X users happy justice is served 

Recently, The United States of America is undergoing a peculiar transformation. Luxury designer stores like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Chanel are under constant threat of being looted by some of these “activists.” Democrats like AOC claim that these looters are trying to feed their hungry children. However, the bigger question here is, do children eat luxury designer bags and shoes?

According to the New York Post, Philadelphia social media influencer Dayjia Blackwell, known as “Meatball,” is facing six felony charges with teary eyes. This is after being arrested during Tuesday night’s looting chaos, which she was live streaming. Blackwell documents the mayhem on Instagram as looters targeted stores like Apple, Foot Locker, and Lululemon.

Furthermore, her videos capture her laughing and encouraging looters. At one point, she challenged the police, saying, “Tell the police they’re either gonna lock me up tonight, or it’s gonna get lit, it’s gonna be a movie.” Her livestream depicts looters raiding the Apple store, stealing iPhones and tablets, as she yelled, “Free iPhones! Free iPhones!”

Conservatives feel justice is served after “meatball” was arrested for looting

Following that, users are now making fun of the “influencer’s” name by making various jokes about it. A user states that individuals that call themselves meatball tend to end up in a pickle. This was a play on words that she is currently in a pickle, after filming the whole looting incident.

In addition to this, conservatives are saying that states like Pennsylvania are red states, meaning that they are under the Republicans. This is despite the fact that Philadelphia is a Democrat city. However, it seems that the state of Pennsylvania does not tolerate these kinds of problems like California does.

Regardless, most X users agree with her arrest citing that criminals need to do their time after doing the crime. However, it seems that BLM is unhappy that the authorities have her in custody. This is despite the overwhelming evidence that she openly participated in the looting of private businesses in the city she was at.

