CNN claims mass shootings in Black neighborhoods are the product of racism, conservatives vehemently disagree 

The woke culture is back again, blaming everything on White Americans. Twitter users are not standing for this. Recently, a CNN article claims that certain neighborhoods that are predominantly Black receive more shootings than White ones. Furthermore, they decide to claim that this is the product of systematic racism.

The CNN article states, a study from JAMA Surgery reveals that mass shootings in major US metropolitan areas disproportionately impact Black people. This is possibly due to structural racism. Furthermore, Tulane University researchers analyze data from 51 large metropolitan areas, including demographics, income, and mass shooting reports (2015-2019) by the Gun Violence Archive.

In addition to this, mass shootings, which have the definition as incidents injuring or killing four or more people (excluding the shooter). These are more likely to occur in areas with higher Black populations compared to those with higher White populations.

Conservatives WHACKING CNN over absurd claims

If only we could find who was carrying out these shootings that disproportionately affect black people 🧐🧐🧐 — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) July 20, 2023

Conservatives, in their typical snarky fashion are asking the questions on who are starting these mass shootings in Black neighborhoods? Following that, there must be a reason why these shootings are targeting a significant portion of Black people. They are pointing this back to Black people themselves.

This is an analysis this is outright calling the black community like the most shooting and like murder in areas of the country. Something we all know anyways, nothing news about this how you can blame it on structural reason is beyond me though, because no white person was… — gopdoubleagent (@gopdoubleagent) July 20, 2023

- Advertisement -

Twitter users are also showing their annoyance towards these claims on mass shootings. However, others state that this has been around for quite some time. White people rarely involve themselves in these Black areas to cause any trouble. Now, the best way for researchers to pin point the blame is to the structure of the country.

Hmmm, this describes trailer parks, small country towns and some parts of rural America as well. — The Christ Frequency (@FrequencyJC7) July 20, 2023

In addition to this, there is a debate among conservatives and liberals regarding this situation. There are several issues where Black communities are in decline, such as single parents, drug use and gang memberships. However, liberals claim that those Whites living in trailer parks in the South have similar issues.

The future of the US can be found in South Africa. — Adam Cox (@AdamCox11) July 20, 2023

- Advertisement -

Others claim that the future of the United States can be seen in South Africa where people are alleging that crime rates are extremely high.

Read More News

Related Posts