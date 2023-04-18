Criticisms towards Biden’s parole pipeline for releasing ONE MILLION migrants

Conservative Americans are seemingly gaining more traction as of late. This is now more apparent especially with Biden’s new “parole pipeline” which is allowing an approximate one million migrants to be free within the United States. This is surpassing an entire population of six states in the country.

According to Breitbart, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Joe Biden’s move is resulting in a foreign population that exceeds the populations of six states. However, since taking office in 2021, Biden has implemented an expansive Catch and Release network at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Such methods are resembling European-style checkpoints, where many border crossers are briefly in detention. Following that, they would be released into the interior of the country. Following that, data analysed by a former DHS official from the Trump administration, reveals there is a significant growth of the nation’s foreign-born population through the use of the parole pipeline by the Biden administration.

Social media reactions towards the parole pipeline

Planned…this was done for Democrat votes….this corrupt administration is smart when it comes to cheating… — Kathy Brock MSN FNP (@KathyBr38494348) April 17, 2023

Furthermore, the post is garnering attention from conservatives all over the country. One user claims that this is one of the cunning ways that the Democrats “cheat” during the elections.

So don’t American citizens. — Joshua (@jny_joshua1983) April 17, 2023

Despite the claims from conservatives, liberals are stating that immigrants simply want to live in peace. Some conservatives are asking questions revolving around the comfort of the American people. There are suggestions that Biden is replacing the American population with more and more immigrants. However, the left seem to be disregarding this point.

Where are these migrants from?

Between January 2021 and February 2023, a staggering number of over 880,000 migrants have been granted release into American communities via the parole pipeline. Furthermore, the Biden administration is utilising parole as a means to bring in more than 75,000 Afghans and nearly 120,000 Ukrainian nationals to the United States.

There are reports stating that the amount of migrants are surpassing the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Delaware.

