DeSantis and Trump threaten democracy, says Newsom

In a heated face-off on Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom launched into a scathing critique of his Florida counterpart, Governor Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump, accusing them of actively attempting to “light democracy on fire.”

Exchange of personal insults and attacks

The evident strain between them unfolded, with the debate characterized by exchanges of personal insults and attacks regarding their approaches to social issues. Sean Hannity from Fox News urged the two governors to allow the “debate to breathe” as they continuously talked over each other, expressing his reluctance to act as a “hall monitor.”

DeSantis-Trump: Threat to democracy

Addressing DeSantis directly, Newsom declared, “You and President Trump are really trying to light democracy on fire.”

The debate, hosted by Fox News and skillfully moderated by Sean Hannity, showcased the profound differences between the two governors.

Common ground

Despite the intense exchange, Newsom found common ground with his opponents in an unexpected twist during his closing statement. “There are profound differences tonight, but the one thing, in closing, that we have in common is neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024.”

Unlike DeSantis, who had previously secured a distant second place to Trump in the presidential race, Newsom unequivocally stated that he would not be running for president in 2024.

Recent polls indicate that DeSantis has faced challenges, losing ground to formidable rivals, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

As the debate unfolded on the Fox News stage, the political drama reached its peak, captivating audiences across the nation. The clash of these political titans not only exposed the stark contrasts in their ideologies but also hinted at the evolving landscape of the 2024 presidential race. With accusations of democracy being at stake, the stakes have never been higher in this intense political showdown.

Read More News

Cover Photo: YouTube