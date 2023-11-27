US politics USA

DeSantis vs. Newsom: Face off in epic Red vs. Blue showdown

ByGemma Iso

November 27, 2023
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida are set to engage in a face-to-face debate this week. The ongoing sparring between these two leaders will now take center stage in a live event moderated by Fox News’ prime-time opinion host, Sean Hannity.

DeSantis vs. Newsom

Titled “DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate,” the event will unfold in Alpharetta, Georgia, a once solidly red state that has transformed into a crucial battleground in recent elections.

DeSantis and Newsom will bring their political prowess to the forefront on Thursday. Fox News’ Hannity will steer the conversation, promising viewers a riveting exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Far-leftist vs. Liar?

Speaking from the campaign trail in New Hampshire, DeSantis asserted, “He caters to a very far-left slice of the electorate. I think that will be on display when we have the debate.” Meanwhile, Newsom emphasized his distaste for those who “demonize other people or go after vulnerable communities. I also don’t like liars.”

Dumpster Fire vs. Freedom Attacker

Newsom’s recent ad on Florida airwaves targeted DeSantis’ approach to politics, framing it as an assault on freedom. DeSantis, known for his resistance to pandemic restrictions, has fired back, referring to San Francisco as a “dumpster fire.”

The clash extends beyond policy differences. DeSantis’ decision to transport undocumented migrants to California sparked further tension, as did the six-week abortion ban in Florida, which drew criticism from Newsom-aligned political groups.

Political strategist Ryan Williams notes, “They’re perfect foils for one another… it’s in their best interests to attack one another. It gets both of their bases riled up. And it gives them a national platform to fight with each other.”

The upcoming debate promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing narrative of these political heavyweights.

