Dr Roxy has licence revoked as she live streams operation on TikTok in Ohio

Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, popularly known as Dr. Roxy, can no longer practice her profession in the state of Ohio as her license has been permanently revoked by the Ohio State Medical Board for livestreaming her patient operations on TikTok.

Aside from removing Grawe’s license, the board opted to penalize her $4,500, Jerica Stewart, spokesman for the State Medical Board of Ohio, told CNN.

The board had abruptly terminated Grawe’s medical license in November after twice reprimanding her. The board stated in its letter to her that it had found her “continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”

Dr Roxy: Reasons for live streaming

Dr Roxy claimed she filmed social media videos because she liked teaching and wanted to explain cosmetic surgery to individuals outside of the medical sector, according to the Times.

“But, as I stand here today, I see how many of those videos appeared silly and unprofessional,” she remarked.

Just like a vlogger

Grawe confided that she talked with those TikTok users who submitted inquiries during the surgery. She made mention that someone would record and read the questions while live streaming.

“I was really just trying to do good and show the surgeries to people,” she insisted.

According to Grawe, she has performed medical procedures on almost 5,500 patients in the last five years, two to five surgeries per day.

The plastic surgeon said that she primarily performed surgeries on the breasts, abdomen, thighs, arms, and buttocks, including a procedure called a Brazilian butt lift.

In her testimony, Grawe deliberated on the criteria being utilized before any operation, including the importance of each client consulting first with a primary care doctor for proper assessment and the possible risks associated with the surgery.

Prior to revoked license

Grawe got her medical degree in 2005 after finishing her studies at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. She was certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery in 2014.

