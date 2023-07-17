Biden under fire for sniffing at little girl and pretending to gobble her up

A little girl looked really uncomfortable when she met President Joe Biden for the first time with the latter sniffing on her. Biden pretended to gobble her up after sniffing her during a rather strange exchange on his Finland trip.

He was chatting with her mum just before flying from Washington to Europe after attending the NATO summit in Lithuania. This isn’t the first time he has been called out for his bizarre exchanges with young people.

Sniffing Incident

The footage clearly shows him leaning into the young girl in her mother’s arms on the tarmac at the airport. He then started to make a gobbling motion and the girl’s mum and a nearby man were laughing as they watched. The little girl was very uncomfortable and was in fact squirming at the time.

The president was made fun of on social media for his strange actions. Not surprisingly most of the comment came from Republicans.

“This is quite strange,” said Republican Rep, Matt Gaetz on Twitter.

“Oops,” said Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

“Biden should be in a nursing home, not leading the free world,” said Donald Trump Jr, in another tweet.

With the sniffing incident, there is also the fact that Biden has been called out for making a number of slips on his Finland trip. He accidentally referred to the head of Ireland instead of head of Iceland calling the daughter of Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottier, a ‘daughter of Ireland’ before checking himself.

“You can tell that’s Freudian slip. I’m thinking of home,” he said. The President’s last overseas trip was in fact to Ireland which is also where his ancestors are from.

Another Gaffe

In another gaffe, President Biden referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Vladimir on July 12. It looks like he confused the Ukrainian president with the Russian leader.

The incident occurred during his remarks at the annual NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“Vladimir and I…I shouldn’t be so familiar,” said Biden at a press conference in Vilnius and checked himself immediately after the blunder.

At 80, Biden is the oldest President the United States has ever had and if he is re-elected he will be 86 years old at the end of his term.

The photo above is from Wikipedia

