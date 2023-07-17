Passport: Three people who can travel anywhere in the world without one

Dreamt of traveling internationally without a passport? Airport people will stop you before you depart your native country. Even if you do manage to travel to another country, evading border security will have serious repercussions.

However, passports are irrelevant to these three individuals —Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, as well as King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

The reigning UK monarch has a certificate issued in his name, ensuring a hassle-free international journey. This unusual custom dates back to past monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth II. But their family members are not eligible for this travel benefit. For instance, Queen Consort Camilla, the spouse of King Charles III, still needs a diplomatic passport while traveling abroad.

It didn’t seem proper to let the direct descendent of the sun goddess Amaterasu go through standard immigration procedures like regular humans, thus a 1971 Ministry directive waived the requirement for passports for the Emperor and Empress in Japan. Similar to the UK, Japan’s Imperial family is not included in this privilege; it only applies to the monarchs.

Traveling without a passport

Traveling without a passport can be quite challenging as it is the most universally accepted form of identification and proof of citizenship when crossing international borders. However, there are a few scenarios where it might be possible to travel without a passport:

Some countries allow the use of alternative documents in place of a passport. For example, the European Union has a system called the Schengen Agreement, which allows citizens of certain countries within the Schengen Area to travel using just their national identity card.

Passport card

In some countries, such as the United States, you can apply for a passport card. This card is more compact than a traditional passport book and is designed specifically for land and sea travel between neighboring countries, like Canada and Mexico. However, it is not valid for international air travel.

Within a common travel area

Certain agreements between neighboring countries allow for easier travel within a specific region. For instance, citizens of some countries within the European Union can travel between member states without passport checks.

Emergency travel documents

In case of an emergency, such as a lost or stolen travel document while abroad, you can contact your country’s embassy or consulate. They may issue you an emergency travel document, which serves as a temporary passport to help you return home.

While these options exist, they are often limited in scope and may not apply to all travel scenarios. It is recommended to have a valid passport when traveling internationally to avoid any complications or denied entry at border crossings.

