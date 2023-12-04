Gravest threat to democracy is Biden, says Trump

Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on President Joe Biden, asserting that he poses the gravest threat to American democracy.

This is a turning point from last September when Biden launched a wide-ranging attack on Trump, warning that the MAGA movement is a threat to American democracy.

The gravest threat

Trump accused Biden of wielding government power like a “Third World political tyrant” against his political adversaries. Trump declared, “Joe Biden is not the defender of American democracy. Joe Biden is the destroyer of American democracy.”

The former president asserted that Biden and his “radical left allies” masquerade as champions of democracy while allegedly undermining its foundations.

Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges and indictments, consistently claims that the Department of Justice and the Biden administration are targeting him without providing substantiating evidence.

Notably, one federal case, led by independent special counsel Jack Smith, is linked to Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and maintain his grip on power.

Taking his message to Truth Social, Trump predicted a seismic shift in the political landscape, stating, “One year from now, the American People are going to FIRE Crooked Joe Biden and the anti-Democratic Party in a political earthquake that will echo around the world!”

Trump will lock up enemies

In response to Trump’s accusations, the Biden campaign issued a statement, emphasizing Trump’s promises to prosecute Biden if he returns to the White House.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign remarked, “Donald Trump’s America in 2025 is one where the government is his personal weapon to lock up his political enemies. You don’t have to take our word for it — Trump has admitted it himself.”

Despite Trump’s legal challenges, recent polls indicate that he maintains a significant lead in the GOP primary by double-digit margins. While other contenders have seen a surge in popularity, Trump’s dominance remains unshaken.

The 2024 political landscape promises to be a battleground where Trump’s influence looms large, setting the stage for a high-stakes election.

