Prince Harry’s memoir Spare most discarded book in hotel rooms this summer

Prince Harry’s memoir has become the most discarded book this holiday season in Europe. Hotels have apparently been inundated with copies left behind by people on holiday. In fact there are so many copies left strewn around by guests that even local libraries aren’t keen to take them.

The Daily Mirror reports the book which initially seemed like a bestseller has now become something that often finds itself in the lost items bin.

Spare Harry

On the Beach hotel booking company says hotels and resorts in Italy, Turkey, Greece and Spain are finding copies in their lost and found section all too often. On the Beach’s chief customer officer Zoe Harris said in an interview with Express, “We thought it was quite funny at first, but over the past few months, several other hotels have been sending books back, now we have bookcases full of them. Maybe we should all take a leaf out of Harry’s book and spare ourselves the bother in the first place!”.

She also said that she has told hotels to stop sending copies to them because they don’t know what to do with all the extra books. In fact, they are planning to give them away on their social media pages.

Employees of On the Beach also made a video sharing how the book has irritated them.

- Advertisement -

One employee says in the video, “Everyday there it was. The face – it just haunts me in my sleep.”

Please STOP

Another caption said, “Please STOP leaving this book on holiday… looking for a beach read? We have some Spare.”

Spare chronicles Prince Harry’s life with anecdotes about his childhood and relationships with his mother Prince Diana and Prince William. The book came out in January 2023 and was much anticipated at the time. It sold 1.4 million copies and topped the Amazon book list. But that didn’t last long and it sales continue to plummet amidst bad press about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Read More News

Human corpse business linked to Harvard Medical School

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts