House showdown as Biden impeachment inquiry gains momentum

By Gemma Iso

December 13, 2023
The House Rules Committee approved a resolution to officially authorize the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, setting the stage for a crucial House showdown scheduled for Wednesday.

House showdown on impeachment

The committee’s decision, which unfolded along party lines, empowers the House Oversight and Accountability, Ways and Means, and Judiciary Committees to proceed with a formal investigation into the actions of the President of the United States.

Republicans argue that this formal authorization is essential to counter what they perceive as “stonewalling” from the White House, enhancing their position in potential legal battles over compliance with subpoenas.

The Wednesday vote aligns with a scheduled deposition for Hunter Biden, the President’s son, as part of the ongoing investigation.

However, Hunter Biden’s legal team has announced that he will not participate in the deposition but is willing to provide public testimony.

Amidst this unfolding drama, House Republicans are not hesitating to wield the threat of contempt charges against Hunter Biden should he refuse to appear for the deposition.

The hunted Hunter is silent

Hunter Biden is set to be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. However, it remains uncertain if he will attend a private meeting with investigators.

“Our legal representatives have been attempting to make contact, but there has been no response,” Jordan said.

 Support and confidence

Expressing confidence in their numbers, House Republicans anticipate a successful passage of the impeachment resolution. Notably, even moderate Republicans such as Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., have signaled their intention to support the bill in Wednesday’s vote.

They say insufficient evidence

The impeachment inquiry persists despite admissions from some House Republicans that there is currently insufficient evidence to warrant the total impeachment of President Joe Biden.

The unfolding events promise to add complexity to the political landscape as the investigation progresses.

Iowa caucus: Ron and Casey DeSantis do damage control over statements

