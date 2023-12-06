Law US politics USA

Vote on Biden’s impeachment inquiry set but Johnson laments White House “stonewalling” investigations

ByGemma Iso

December 6, 2023
impeachment

House Republican leaders anticipate a vote to formalize their impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden in the coming week. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., accuses the White House of obstructing the investigation into Biden family business dealings.

Meanwhile, the White House condemns last month’s “irresponsible” subpoenas targeting the president’s family and associates.

Impeachment inquiry

Citing an “inflection point” in the investigation, Johnson accused the White House of obstructing the process, alleging the withholding of key witnesses and thousands of documents for the National Archives.

According to Johnson, the House faces a constitutional responsibility to adopt a formal impeachment inquiry to strengthen its authority when dealing with potential court challenges to subpoenas. “We’ll be at the apex of our constitutional authority,” he asserted, emphasizing the need to uphold the rule of law.

Not a ‘direct vote’ for impeachment

White House spokesperson Ian Sams countered the claims of obstruction in a memo last week, stating that House Republicans have already been granted access to a substantial amount of evidence, including 35,000 pages of financial records and 36 hours of witness interviews.

The impending impeachment vote, expected to take place next week, has been clarified by GOP leaders as not a direct vote for impeaching President Biden but rather a crucial step to “continue on pace” with the inquiry. The move is reminiscent of the controversy surrounding former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who, criticized for not holding a vote to open the inquiry, was eventually ousted from the speakership.

Legal constitutional decision

Johnson expressed confidence that Republicans would secure the necessary votes, asserting that the decision transcends political considerations. “This is a legal decision. It’s a constitutional decision,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their legal responsibility.

While House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Whip Tom Emmer confirmed expectation of a vote next week, the specific date remains undisclosed. With the House scheduled to go on recess on December 14, the urgency of the situation adds an extra layer of suspense.

Read More News

Spotify is cutting 17% of its workforce, firing some 1,500 people

Cover Photo: Wikipedia

Related Post

Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Lara Trump releases tribute song to first responders, panned on social media

September 3, 2024
US politics Celebrity Entertainment

The View host Ana Navarro roasts Megyn Kelly, calling her a dismal failure for attacking CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

August 30, 2024
Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Swifties for Kamala raise more than $120,000

August 29, 2024

You missed

Asia

Sri Lanka’s new president dissolves parliament to pave way for Nov 14 polls

September 25, 2024 Abhijit
China

China launches intercontinental ballistic missile in Pacific: First known test in 44 years

September 25, 2024 Abhijit
Business Insights China

China’s decision to raise retirement age makes workers unhappy

September 23, 2024 Abhijit
China

Pressure to raise tariffs on Chinese exports spreads beyond the West

September 22, 2024 Abhijit