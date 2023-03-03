Justin Bieber Abruptly Cancels Shows Due to Debilitating Illness

Superstar singer Justin Bieber has cancelled his world tour as he continues to struggle with illness. Bieber cancelled the remaining part of his tour due to struggles with Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS). The condition resulted in the singer suffering from complete paralysis of the right side of his face after which he had to cancel his performance.

RHS is caused by viral reactivation and results in facial paralysis. Fans in Bangkok were extremely disappointed to know they wouldn’t be able to see Bieber in action as concert organisers AEG Presents and Live Nation Teri announced its cancellation.

A Toll On Justin Bieber

Initially the Asian leg was supposed to go on after a short break and the announcement about it was made last September. Refunds will now be available until April 30.

Justin Bieber first announced his diagnosis last year.

“I need to make my health the priority right now. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world,” he had said earlier.

His Justice tour was scheduled for performances all over the world slated for March 2023.

Ticketmaster’s website states that all concerts scheduled in the US, Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, Denmark and the Czech Republic will also be cancelled.

Fans in London were notified through events company AXS on February 28. “We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at the O2 arena have been cancelled. We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

End of Tour

The tour originally had 70 shows scheduled for 2023.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome happens when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, it can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss. However the good news is most recover within a few weeks unless the damage is severe in which case it can take several months.

It is caused by the varicella zoster virus which is similar to chicken pox in children and shingles in adults.

