Is there a narcissist in Kim Kardashian? Kourtney thinks so!

The ongoing Dolce & Gabbana controversy remains unresolved with Kourtney Kardashian referring to her sister Kim Kardashian as a “narcissist” following a heated argument about Kim’s decision to collaborate with D&G.

During the premiere of the fourth season of Hulu’s “Kardashians” Kim Kardashian contacted her older sister to explain that she still had contractual commitments with the brand.

Kourtney Kardashian, who had been upset about her sister’s association with the brand ever since they styled her entire wedding to Travis Barker, emphasized that she found the way everything unfolded “uncool.”Kourtney Kardashian expressed that it made her not want to be around her family anymore, prompting Kim Kardashian to once again deny any involvement with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana during Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding.

Feud among sisters

However, tensions escalated when Kourtney Kardashian suggested that Kim Kardashian not only saw what she was doing but also desired it and magnified it.Kim Kardashian, in turn, criticized Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding aesthetics as unoriginal and accused her of focusing on trivial details because of her ego and selfishness. Kourtney Kardashian countered by stating that Kim Kardashian couldn’t stand someone else being the center of attention and complained throughout her wedding visit.

Kim Kardashian implored Kourtney Kardashian to reflect on her resentment and anger towards her, insisting that she was genuinely happy for her. She also revealed that she had changed as a person, a transformation noticed by her friends and family, including a group chat named “Not Kourtney.”

Kourtney shed tears

The argument extended to allegations that even Kourtney Kardashian’s children had expressed problems with their mother to Kim Kardashian, causing Kourtney Kardashian to break down in tears.

In a confessional, Kourtney Kardashian expressed her belief that Kim Kardashian was using any means necessary to hurt her and weaponizing her relationships to inflict emotional wounds.

Palm Springs with Barker

Following the explosive confrontation, Kourtney Kardashian decided not to join the family vacation to Cabo and instead went to Palm Springs with Barker. After calling Kim a narcissist, it was probably difficult for Kourtney to join a family vacation.

