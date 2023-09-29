Vivek Ramaswamy in hot soup for classifying transgender as a mental health disorder

United States presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is in hot soup over describing transgender as a mental health disorder.

He made the comment during the second GOP debate on September 27. Those tuning in to the debate were disgusted to hear the Republican’s viewpoint.

The question arose when candidates were asked about their views on parental rights with regards to children who wanted to change their gender. Ramaswamy’s take was “Transgenderism, especially in kids, is a mental health disorder… It is not compassionate to affirm a kid’s confusion. That is not compassion, that is cruelty.” He also said that the lack of parental notification would increase the risk of suicide among young people.

The American Psychiatric Association says diverse gender expressions are not indications of a mental disorder. In addition, LGBTQ+ groups are worried that making parental notification compulsory would put young people at risk if parents don’t support their decision.

Ramaswamy also said that he had spoken to two young women who regretted their decision to undergo gender-affirming surgeries and promised to ban genital multinational and chemical castration.

People watching the show were up in arms about his comments with people saying the following on X:

“We will stand up for trans people every day. Absolutely disgusting to hear Vivek Ramaswamy call it a mental health disorder” said Shasta Conrad.

“I feel for the transgender children in America who have to listen to Vivek Ramaswamy and the Republican presidential candidates telling them they have a mental disorder and don’t know the first thing about their lives,” said Keith Boykin.

“Both Pence and Ramaswamy call gender affirming care for trans kids a mental illness when for the record… actual medical authorities say it’s absolutely not,” said Atima Omara.

In a study conducted in 2021 among almost 8,000 teenagers across Europe, the US and Canada, only one percent of those who had done gender-affirming surgeries expressed any kind of regret.

