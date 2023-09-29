Canva allegedly bans Gays Against Groomers, conservatives claim this is a homophobic move 

The controversial X page, Gays Against Groomers have made some fame this year after posting several things that goes against the woke agenda. Their prime objective is to stop the indoctrination of children from the trans and queer community. Following that, the organisation claims that children should not be groomed to feel they were born in a different body.

According to an official press release from the organisation, in their ongoing efforts, the Gays Against Groomers are now facing another challenge as Canva, a graphic design platform, declines their request to produce informative brochures. Canva states that the content violates their Terms of Use by potentially promoting discrimination based on various factors.

Despite this setback, the organization remains steadfast in its mission and is actively exploring alternative companies. Canva now joins the list of companies that have refused the organization’s service without the possibility of appeal. Furthermore, GAG claims that this is a homophobic decision.

X users defending Gays Against Groomers from woke corporate America

Conservatives on X are sending messages to the graphic design platform citing that GAG isn’t an anti LGBTQ+ organisation as they are literally part of the Gay community. Following that, many believe that this is homophobic as not all homosexual people are ultra liberal leftists in America.

The Paypal thing actually shocked me. What business do they have with this nonsense? — Hypathia (@Hypathiaalex) September 28, 2023

Users feel that corporate companies should stay out of controversial and heated topics. This is in order for them to not face a massive boycott or backlash from conservatives. Conservatives in America, despite their race and sexual orientation, have the stronger dollar value.

This past year, we have seen the conservatives voting with their dollars as the downfall of Bud Light, Target and now Disney have fallen victim. However, it appears that Canva may be next on the list as they are appearing as a woke organisation.

Pediphiles will have their feelings hurt duh — TheGypsyGia (@GiaSteel) September 28, 2023

Others are outraged that the company would openly show that they believe children should undergo surgical gender transitions. X users are throwing bold accusations to Canva’s owners and managers.

