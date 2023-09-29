Google: Will the 25th birthday set the course for the next quarter century

Today marks a remarkable milestone in the tech world as Google Search celebrates its 25th birthday.

Two and a half decades of shaping the way people explore the digital realm, and yet, the future holds a fascinating promise of transformation for Google, challenging the company to adapt and evolve in unprecedented ways.

Since its inception in 1998, Google has remained synonymous with the act of searching for answers. It has become the axle upon which the wheel of people’s digital lives turns, connecting individuals worldwide to the information they seek.

Over the years, Google expanded its horizons by introducing innovations like Google Maps, acquiring the video giant YouTube, and crafting advertising platforms that monetize the ever-increasing number of search queries.

Google after its 25th birthday

However, as Google embarks on its next chapter, it’s not just about answering questions anymore. The buzzword of the future is “generative AI,” a transformative force poised to reshape how consumers interact with Google and similar services.

According to Ina Fried of Axios, to maintain its throne in the digital kingdom, Google must transcend mere query responses.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai envisions AI as a technology that will enable Google to create products aimed at helping communities predict and prepare for natural disasters, as well as offering personalized tutoring services in multiple languages for students. This ambitious vision hints at the seismic shift AI could bring to people’s daily lives.

While some analysts see the integration of AI into search as a game Google must win, the company’s AI prowess extends far beyond consumer-facing products. Google’s cloud services offer an enticing opportunity to power AI for other companies, opening up new revenue streams and solidifying its position as a key player in the AI ecosystem.

Notably, Google Cloud is already making waves, with the company claiming that a significant portion of generative AI innovators, often referred to as “unicorns,” are its customers. Axios’ Ryan Heath suggests that this growing herd, though still relatively small, holds tremendous potential for both Google and the broader AI landscape.

The next 25 years are set to be a thrilling journey for Google, as it redefines the way people search, connect, and interact with the digital world.

