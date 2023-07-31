Angelina Mena uses patients’ credit cards to commit fraud, steals over $44,000 from patients

In northeast Orlando, at MacDonald Family EyeCare, Angelina Mena, a receptionist, is accused of credit card fraud and stole more than $44,000 from a number of patients’ credit cards, according to authorities.

Following the announcement of Mena’s arrest, a statement from the Winter Springs Police Department stated, “According to the business, the receptionist Mena was allegedly using patients’ credit card information illegally to commit credit card fraud.”

Authorities from Winter Springs discovered throughout the month-long investigation into the suspect that Mena had stolen $44,000 from 76 patients who frequently visited the family office using her own Square account.

Mena was detained on many counts after being booked into the Orange County Jail, where she will remain while facing accusations.

No more information will be made public regarding the event at this time because the Winter Spring Police Department’s investigation into it is still underway.

What Is credit card fraud?

- Advertisement -

A financial offense known as credit card fraud involves the unlawful use of another person’s credit card information to make transactions or withdrawals.

Millions of Americans are impacted each year by this major problem, which will cost the country $12 billion in losses in 2021. One’s credit card information is vulnerable to theft, and fraudsters may also use it to start a new credit card account.

Preventing credit card fraud

Fortunately, a lot of popular credit cards have a $0 fraud liability limit for cardholders. But to keep your accounts secure, you’ll still need to exercise caution.

Among the actions you can do to safeguard your credit accounts are:

Making sure you select a different password for each website and updating your passwords frequently

Avoid utilizing public Wi-Fi when making purchases or accessing your credit card account.

Storing your physical credit card in a safe location.

Signing up for paperless statements to reduce the chance that personal information will end up in your mail or garbage.

Closing your accounts when you’re finished with them.

Always remember, an ounce of precaution is better than a pound of cure.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

The photo above is fro Pexels

Related Posts