Facebook users can have a share of the $725 million settlement by Meta for privacy violations

Facebook users in the United States in the last 16 years are now eligible to receive a portion of the $725 million settlement by parent company Meta related to privacy infractions, so long as they submit a claim before August 25.

Two other deadlines, though, are coming up soon: Users who choose to opt out of the settlement must do so before July 26 at 11:59 Pacific time, and individuals may also submit an objection to the settlement on or before July 26.

Choices for Facebook users

People who want to opt out might want to maintain their ability, for example, to file a different lawsuit against Facebook.

The agreement was reached as a result of numerous lawsuits filed against Facebook by users who said that the firm had inappropriately shared their personal data with third parties including advertising and data brokers.

The lawsuit was brought about after the Cambridge Analytica privacy incident. It involved the company harvesting the data of Facebook users in order to create voter profiles.

Denial by Meta

According to the recently established class-action website formed to distribute money to the users of the social network, Meta denied any obligation or violation under the settlement.

The deal does, however, allow U.S. citizens who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, to make a financial claim as long as they do so by August 23, this year.

Some questions arise such as, is the Facebook settlement legit? Meta’s answer is yes. A Meta spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch that the settlement was pursued with the best interest of Meta’s community and shareholders in mind.

“We are notifying people through their Facebook notifications about this settlement so they can decide whether to participate,” the spokesperson added.

However, the answer to how much money will a user get is unclear because the settlement amount per user will depend on how many people fill out a claim, according to the settlement website.

