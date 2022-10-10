Missing Grade 7 student found dead in Samar

- Advertisement -

A 12-year-old girl who went missing on National Teachers’ Day, Wednesday, Oct. 5, was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 9, in Barangay San Antonio, Basey, Samar.

Her body was decomposing when it was found at 4 p.m. by a “tuba” (coconut wine) gatherer.

Police identified the cadaver to be that of a Grade 7 student from Barangay Can-abay, Basey who was last seen by his father on Wednesday.

She was about to surprise her teacher on National Teacher’s Day at Simeon Ocdol National High School in Basey when she went missing at around 2:30 p.m.

She was identified by her family through the clothes she was wearing.

The family is seeking justice for her death.

The search for the missing girl went viral when her family sought information on social media on her whereabouts.

A forensic examination of the cadaver was conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Police are conducting a follow-up investigation on the incident.

