Scrubs producer charged with 18 counts of assault

- Advertisement -

Hit television series, Scrubs producer, Eric Weinberg has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Weinberg used his Hollywood credentials to “lure women to photo shoots before assaulting them”.

Weinberg who is 62 years old is charged with six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape and two counts of sexual battery by restraint.

All of the incidents occurred between 2014 and 2019.

At the time he was not working on Scrubs as the show had come to an end in March 2010 after a nine year run.

Weinberg is currently out on bail after posting a $5million bond. His criminal defense lawyer could not be reached for comment. He was first arrested in July in Los Angeles.

His modus operandi included approaching women in public places claiming he was a photographer, luring them to his house and then later sexually assaulting them.

He is scheduled for arraignment on October 25 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in LA. Police also believe that there could be victims dating as far back as the 90’s.

“Power and influence can corrupt some to hurt others that often leads to a lifetime of trauma for those who are victimized.

“My office’s Bureau of Victim Services is here to help in the healing process to ensure all victims have the guidance and support they need on the road to recovery.”

- Advertisement 2-

Scrubs is an American comedy series that was created by Ted Lasso and Bill Lawrence. The show revolves around the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital which is a teaching facility for doctors.

Weinberg also co-produced Californication.

The Los Angeles Police Department detective Ryan Lamar said that investigators were looking for information regarding other possible assaults by Weinberg.

According to documents filed in Weinberg’s divorce and child custody proceedings in 2020 there were allegations by three women that he sexually assaulted them during photo shoots. The allegations were reported in the Los Angeles Times.

One woman alleged that she had met Weinberg in a North Hollywood coffee shop in 2014 when she was 22 and he convinced her to come to a photo shoot at his home where he stripped her to her underwear. The woman alleged that while taking photos, Weinberg grabbed her, forced her to perform oral sex, choked her and then raped her.

- Advertisement 3-

Read More News:

Crypto scammers make off with US$100m from Binance

Related Posts