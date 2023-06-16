New Spiderman movie BANNED in the MIDDLE EAST for having TRANS flag appearing in it

The woke ideology is moving at a fast rate, where even animated movies like the new Spiderman film are showcasing the transgender flag. Furthermore, it seems that Hollywood may suffer further backlash for “wokeifying” movies. Netflix was the recent victim towards this ordeal by blackwashing Cleopatra.

According to Esquire Middle East, the animation blockbuster, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is facing a major setback as it is now gone from the release schedule in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of the Middle East. However, the film will not have a theatrical run in the region.

Serving as a sequel to the 2018 hit, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, introducing new characters and some collaborations, was originally set to premiere on June 22. Following that, the movie release was coinciding with the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday. Reliable sources have confirmed that the film isn’t up to the censorship requirements in the UAE, resulting in its exclusion from release throughout the region.

Twitter users react to the new Spiderman movie BANNED for having the Trans flag

That’s their culture, we should respect it too — Natalia 🌸 (@cutienataliaa) June 14, 2023

It appears that there are different opinions regarding the banning of Spiderman in the Middle East. One user did state that movie producers should respect the cultures of other regions. However, others state that the trans flag only appears in one frame and that it’s not a reason to ban an entire movie.

But it’s not sexual in any nature? — Marvel_Mischief 🔜DenFur (@marvel_mischief) June 14, 2023

Furthermore, other users are stating that Hollywood needs to make superhero films without any sexuality involvement. The love of superheroes should be enough to garner significant attention throughout their already massive audience base.

Leave Children Alone — Saul Goodman (@ItsAllGoodmanNM) June 14, 2023

Liberals are angry at the entire region for banning the movie, but conservatives are approving of their decision. Following that, conservatives are stating that Hollywood should leave children alone. There are a number of homophobic and transphobic comments on the Twitter thread stating that members of the LGBTQ community are “groomers.”

Photo above is from Wikipedia.

