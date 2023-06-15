Mother on OnlyFans has son DEPRESSED due to friends SHOWING his mother’s EXPLICIT pictures around SCHOOL

OnlyFans is a social media platform for adults to share explicit photos or videos of themselves for a fee. However, it seems that there are a few of these female performers who have children. It is unfortunate for the children to go through this as their peers would definitely be ruthless against them.

According to the Daily Star, a teen claims that after his classmates display explicit images of his mother from her OnlyFans account, he went into depression. Furthermore, the 13-year-old claims he didn’t know his mother was on the controversial social media platform and had a panic attack.

This is when students at his school started making fun of him and posting photographs of his mother without clothes on. Following that, he claims that when he confronted his mother about the Only Fans account, she told him he was being overly dramatic. She also said that having intercourse is “basically the same” as working at a grocery store.

Twitter users react to OnlyFans mother having her son depressed

Imagine all the ‘your mom’ jokes actually being real. — Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) June 14, 2023

Conservatives are stating their sadness towards the child. In addition to this, children are constantly mean to each other. This does not help with the fact that this child’s mother is literally doing what they’re joking about. Twitter users state that the children would probably mock him with the “yo mama” jokes.

Not all «REAL» men think that way. I am pretty sure if any one of yus was handed a free pass like mommy’s OF money… you’d grab it in a heartbeat. + who wants to see their mom broke and struggling? 😭💀 — 🍑 Peach Fanta (@monvie_leo) June 14, 2023

There are arguments between liberals and conservatives regarding this topic. Following that, one conservative man states that “real men” would rather be broke than have their mothers indulging themselves in this career path. However, a liberal claims that these “men” would in a heartbeat take the money their mom gives them regardless of how she earns it.

Yes it is dude… in about 2-3 years we’ll have a ridiculous amount of 5-8 year old kids with moms who are taking 5$ footlongs for breakfast lunch and dinner every day… and those kids are going to have massive anxiety and identity issues because their mom takes dick for $$$ — FellaKnee (@fella_knee) June 14, 2023

Some are stating that this story isn’t real. However, others state that this is bound to happen due to the rising number of content creators. Unfortunately, there will be a time where these performers will settle down and have children. Following that, the children will have to brace the consequences of their parent’s actions when the time comes.

