Emily Blunt was ‘terrified’ by Meryl Streep on The Devil Wears Prada

Actress Emily Blunt revealed that her onscreen fear of Meryl Streep’s character in “The Devil Wears Prada” was based on a genuine experience. During an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Blunt, 40, shared with Brian Cox that Streep, who portrayed the formidable fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly in the acclaimed 2006 film, was “slightly terrifying” on set.

Blunt described Streep as amazing but noted that playing Miranda made her miserable, adding that it was one of the first times the renowned actress attempted method acting, as inspired by Anna Wintour.

However, according to Streep, it was also her last foray into method acting. In a reunion interview with Entertainment Weekly for the film’s 15th anniversary in 2021, Streep, 73, admitted that it was a horrible experience.

While she was feeling miserable in her trailer, she could hear the rest of the cast, including Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci, having a great time and laughing on set. Streep jokingly attributed her unhappiness to the price one pays for being the boss and declared that it was the last time she attempted method acting.

During their conversation, Cox, who portrayed a similarly feared media mogul to Streep’s Priestly in HBO’s “Succession,” expressed his admiration for “The Devil Wears Prada” and Streep.

Cox expressed his love for the film and envied Blunt for having the opportunity to work with one of the greatest screen actresses of all time. He shared that one of his aspirations before he “snuffs it” is to work with Streep. Cox humorously recounted a past encounter with Streep when he confessed that he never liked her, but it was purely out of jealousy due to her exceptional talent.

Blunt concluded by expressing that the success of the film brought about a remarkable and sudden transformation in her career, propelling her to significant stardom. Additionally, being credited in a movie alongside Streep certainly didn’t hurt. The two talented actresses would later collaborate again in the 2014 film “Into the Woods.”

