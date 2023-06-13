Non binary gender pronouns NO LONGER PREFERRED but REQUIRED

It seems that conservatives are unhappy with a legal organization that proclaims themselves to be the oldest in the United States. This is regarding to them stating that pronouns are not a preference but it is a requirement for someone to follow through with it. Furthermore, it seems that a majority of people are refusing to accept this as a fact.

According to the National Health Institute Workplaces are starting to embrace diverse gender identities as more individuals openly identify beyond their sex at birth. Following that, newer generations are entering the workforce with empowerment towards transgender or gender-non-conforming identities.

Studies show that millennials are twice as likely as previous generations to identify as LGBTQ, and a significant majority of Generation Z knows someone who uses gender neutral pronouns. This expands the opportunities for employees to encounter a wider range of gender identities and expressions at work.

Twitter users react to pronouns now being required to be respected

Let's be clear, there is no legal requirement, thank goodness, or legal punishment for not using them. So No they are Not Required. — Dr Alexandros Dearges-Chantler. (@AlexandrosG) June 12, 2023

Currently, Twitter users are lashing out at the legal firm for making such a post. Even members of the LGBT community are openly stating that they vehemently disagree with such force for pronouns. Furthermore, there are plenty who are glad that this is not a requirement by law for others to forcefully respect.

Well I marvel at the fact some people think I have enough executive function to actually contradict what I perceive. I don’t. So 🤷‍♂️ — Duncan (@DuncanHenry78) June 12, 2023

In addition to this, there are a large number of individuals who find it difficult to remember names, let alone pronouns. It seems that Twitter users are opposing to the idea of having pronouns as a requirement due to it being a sensitive topic. There are those who are saying that it’s best to avoid these individuals as it would not stir any issues.

Right, if you ever actually hear your pronouns someone is talking about you like you aren't even there. It's ridiculous. — James D Richard🍊🇺🇸🍊 (@JamesDRichard3) June 12, 2023

Conservatives are stating that this is a way for liberals to control other people on how to think. This is due to the fact that pronouns are often in use when talking about one individual to another. Furthermore, if this is controlled, it means that freedom of speech will be under heavy restriction.

Your is a pronoun. So… — Damascus Crowe (@EndOfTheWedge) June 12, 2023

In addition to this, there are some that state they will not participate in this new liberal “religion” and that they are refusing to participate in such rituals. Following that, some liberals are stating that “he/she” and “your” are also pronouns. Regardless, most conservatives are talking about the peculiar ones like zir/zem, ve/ver, per/pers and countless others.

