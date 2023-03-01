Paris Hilton freezes 20 embryos, all boys

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have been planning for the future and it includes freezing 20 embryos. However, these are all boys.

“Carter and I had already been talking about the future, and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?”. And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.'”

Of the embryos the couple made, they have successfully frozen 20 embryos, Hilton revealed — all boys.

Embryos For A Little Girl

“And we’ve done it seven times,” Hilton continued. “I have all boys. I have 20 boys.”

Yes, 20 embryos and still hoping for a little girl.

- Advertisement -

“I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls,” Hilton candidly shared.

In an interview with PEOPLE at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala, the Love Rush fragrance founder discussed their decision to start the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down,” she told PEOPLE. “We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Still, the This Is Paris star said the pair wanted to give themselves sometime after they wed in November 2021.

More Kids

“We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix,” she said. “So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can’t wait for 2023.”

- Advertisement -

The businesswoman and Reum welcomed their first baby together, son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, via surrogate last month.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the new mom told PEOPLE exclusively. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Read More News

Related Posts