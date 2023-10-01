Paris Jackson slams haters for calling her ‘old and haggard’ in makeup-free selfie

Paris Jackson, who is 25 years old, responded to online trolls who criticized her appearance, calling her “old and haggard.” She posted an Instagram video with no filter, no makeup, and regular lighting to address the negative comments and said that she is literally 25, just young and haggard. She also thanked them sarcastically.

The criticism stemmed from a glamorous look she showcased at the Christian Louboutin “Rouge Stiletto” Beauty Event during Paris Fashion Week. The only daughter of King of Pop Michael Jackson wore a maroon satin top with matching pants. She also wore black stilettos, a brown purse and a glam makeup look.

Paris Jackson

Mixed reaction

While some fans complimented her, others made negative remarks about her age, with some asking how old she looked. Many of her fans defended Paris Jackson, attributing the unfavourable appearance to the lighting in the video and emphasizing that she is beautiful and young.

This is not the first time Paris Jackson had to respond to trolls. Previously, she addressed comments about her unshaven armpits in a tribute video for her late father, Michael Jackson’s 65th birthday. In the August 29 video, her armpits were in full display as she tied up her hair and she reminisced about her father. She clarified that she wasn’t showing off her armpit hair intentionally and had not shaved it for years.

Celebrating Michael Jackson’s birthday

In the tribute video, Paris Jackson explained why she publicly wished her late father a happy birthday despite his past desire to keep his birthday low-key. She shared that some people criticized her for how she commemorated her father’s birthday on Instagram.

- Advertisement -

Michael Jackson, the iconic music legend and Paris Jackson’s father, passed away at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009. He left behind Paris Jackson and her brothers, Prince Jackson and Blanket “Bigi” Jackson.

Read More News

How bad money habits trap you in poverty even with a good income

The photo above is from Instagram