Kelly Clarkson runs off stage after wardrobe malfunction

Kelly Clarkson had a wardrobe malfunction during her Minneapolis concert on September 26 when she performed for Ecolab’s 100th anniversary.

She was in the midst of singing “Catch My Breath” when a camera crew alerted her about her chest being uncovered just as she was about to start singing. She was wearing a low-cut black gown with exposed sides and a lace see through bodysuit. The dress shifted exposing one of her breasts.

Clarkson then shouted out to the crew member, “Am I good?,” and told her band to hold on. “Should I fix it?,” she asked. “I think my boob is showing,” was what she then said as she ran off the stage to a crowd of laughter.

Fans found it endearing with positive comments throughout;

“Oh bless her, glad someone told her, she coped well.” Another fan said, “she’s so fucking cute I can’t stand it.

Another one said “I am living for this”.

Clarkson will finish a round of concerts before she starts filming The Kelly Clarkson Show’s fifth season. She will perform with country singer Ronnie Milsap in Nashville on October 3 and also at Audacy’s 10th year anniversary concert in Newark, New Jersey.

Last month the singer had a different sort of surprise for her fans during her Las Vegas residency. Her two children River, 9 and Remy, 7 came on stage at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The singer had River sing along with her to a duet of the the track Heartbeat Song. The 2015 track actually has River’s heartbeat which was recorded when Clarkson was pregnant with her.

Meanwhile her son Remy showed of his dancing skills to the tune of “Whole Lotta Woman”

“My son, he is 7 years old. He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick. I was like, ‘He was destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.”

