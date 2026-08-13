‘Even when you win, you lose’: Workers debate the risks of escaping a broken job market

A post on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell narrated how the layoffs and hiring practices of the current market have exposed how fragile employment actually is, and the logical response is to build something that does not depend on an employer’s goodwill.

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They suggest doing anything that puts the individual in control of their own income, and not at the mercy of an employer. This includes web design, bookkeeping, welding, lawn mowing, a product, and even having a small business.

“These jobs do not care about you at all,” they wrote. “I predict Gen Z and younger will see how truly bad the market is and lean more into the gig economy and entrepreneurship. Monday rant over.”

Reddit’s overall response was not dismissive, but it was more complicated than a simple yes.

The most pointed response came from someone who identified the structural problem with the entrepreneurship pitch: “Big corporations love gig work like Upwork. It means they don’t have to pay a full salary plus benefits. Even when you win, you lose.”

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One commenter addressed the supply-side problem directly: “The freelance market has been flooded for years. It will only further drive down rates, and you compete with people around the globe if you’re doing remote work. If you do decide to go out on your own, it would probably be best to start a business that provides in-person services and have a few contractors working alongside you.”

One commenter in Finland noted that permanent contracts “just don't mean anything anymore in 2026,” framing the post not as an American phenomenon but as a global one, while still expressing the intention to keep applying because the alternative is unclear.

Whether entrepreneurship is the answer depends enormously on individual circumstances; skills, risk tolerance, financial capabilities, market access, and whether the specific business idea is likely to succeed against corporate giants are some of the factors that people have to take into account.