Kylie Jenner addresses plastic surgery misconceptions

Reality star Kylie Jenner is going through a journey of self-discovery and self-confidence and addressed the issue of misconceptions when it comes to plastic surgery.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul opened up about childhood insecurities and the pressure of societal beauty standards, particularly with young girls heavily editing their photos on the internet.

Jenner admitted that she, too, faced a similar struggle and is now in a better place, but still acknowledges that others can influence one’s insecurities. She recounted an incident where her family teasingly referred to her ears as “Dopey” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which caused her to feel insecure about her ears for several years, even avoiding updos as a result.

However, Jenner’s perspective started to change after giving birth to her daughter Stormi. Seeing her daughter with similar ears made her realize how much she loved them, leading her to embrace updos and wear them confidently on the red carpet.

Addressing misconceptions about her, Jenner clarified that she was a confident child, contrary to popular belief. She emphasized that the extent of her cosmetic enhancements has been limited to fillers, and she wishes to avoid plastic surgery to change her entire face. She wants this to be clear in her story and not overshadow her journey of self-acceptance and self-love.

Since 2014, Jenner’s lips have been a topic of conversation after she posted a selfie on Instagram which started speculation that she had fillers done. After denying that she had work done on her lips, the makeup mogul admitted that she went for temporary lip fillers. Years later, she also confessed that she got fillers because the first man whom she kissed said that her lips were small and it made her feel insecure.

Ultimately, Jenner emphasizes her commitment to self-love and encourages everyone to love themselves as well. Her experiences have shaped her perspective, and she wants to promote a positive message about embracing one’s uniqueness and individuality.

