Priscilla witnessed son’s camel attack prior to Lisa’s tragic death

In less than two weeks, Priscilla Presley nearly lost both of her children. Navarone Garibaldi Garcia faced a scary near-death experience with a camel attack days before Lisa Marie Presley died of cardiac arrest.

Navarone shared with People about the time when he was visiting a California animal sanctuary with his mother. He was feeding a 2,000-pound camel when suddenly the animal attacked him. It was learned that the camel was previously abused in a circus.

He said, that the camel, “bit me by the hand and lifted me up almost off my feet. It then dropped me on the ground and pounced. While it was pouncing on me, it literally got my whole head in its mouth and bit me.”

Priscilla Presley was freaking out

While the attack was happening, he stated that his mother was “freaking out,” and that “she was traumatized.”

To make matters worse, due to the height of the camel, sanctuary workers were not able to free the musician – in the end, it was a dog roaming nearby that saved the day.

As he explained it, “The dog knew something was wrong and was freaking out and going at its face. That’s what got the camel off.”

Navarone chose to drive to the hospital

As reported by Daily Mail, the sanctuary had called 911, but Navarone said he opted to drive about an hour back to Los Angeles to go to the hospital there instead.

‘When we got to the emergency room, it was funny because everybody was sitting there with nothing too serious looking,’ he said. ‘Meanwhile I had blood all over me.’

His bandmate Kyle Hamood also recalled how shocked he was upon hearing the news and seeing pictures of Navarone’s injuries.

The musician received 34 staples in his head

‘The photos that he sent me didn’t look real,’ he said. ‘I thought that he was starring in a horror movie photoshoot or something.’

The musician received 34 staples in his head but said he’s doing better now.

‘I heal quick,’ he said.

‘I mean, I was happy I survived before, but now it’s like, thank God I survived,’ the lucky survivor said. ‘My mom would’ve lost two kids in two weeks.’

