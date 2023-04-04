Proposed “Ebony Alert” for missing Black women and children

There is a recent proposal done by a California legislator stating that a bill establishing an “Ebony Alert” system for missing Black children and young women. Apparently, this will be similar to an Amber Alert. This proposal is currently debated among those on the internet about its actual practicality.

According to ABC 10, a community advocate states that most of the time, when families approach for help finding missing Black girls, they receive no assistance from the media, community, or law enforcement.

There are those saying that it’s easy to take Black girls without anyone noticing, leading to sex trafficking. The Black and Missing Foundation reports that although Black people only account for 13% of the population in the United States. Unfortunately, they make up almost 40% of missing persons.

However, Senator Steven Bradford (D-Los Angeles) is introducing California Senate Bill 673 to establish an “Ebony Alert” in the state. The purpose of this alert is to provide resources and attention to locating missing Black women and children. It will be similar to just as any missing person would be searched for.

Twitter users react to Ebony Alert

Conservative Twitter page, Clown World states that this idea is “stupid.” Furthermore, Twitter users are saying that this is a form of segregation. There are some that state even White people are going missing just as much. Many are stating that the Amber Alert is there to serve everyone.

Some “woke” users are stating that “racist” people will turn off the Ebony Alert on their phones. However, another Twitter user states that usually, in the case of missing Black people, it is related to custody cases. The user adds that it can also be a child support related drama.

However, there is no real evidence on what the Twitter user state is true or not. CNN states that most of the time, Black families are hesitant to call the police. Furthermore, some have a lack of resources and for plenty of the cases, the children are in the list of runaways.

Others are implying that Black people are screaming about racism all day, yet at the same time are wanting preferential treatment. Moreover, he adds that they strive to receive equal treatment, and at the same time turn around requesting to be treated differently. There are claims that this movement is not a positive one.

Regardless, it is unfortunate that a significant number of Black people are going missing. However, many state that having a separate alert system will probably not help towards the situation at all. It has to be up to the local authorities towards looking for the people that went missing.

