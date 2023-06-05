Sharon Stone shunned by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001

Sharon Stone revealed that she was abandoned by the entertainment industry after experiencing a stroke. In 2001, the renowned actress, known for her role in “Basic Instinct,” was hospitalized for nine days due to a brain haemorrhage.

The medical emergency compelled her to take a two-year hiatus from acting. At the age of 43, Stone suffered a complete rupture of her vertebral artery during the health crisis, resulting in a nine-day brain bleed.

Stone Unhappy

She underwent a seven-hour emergency surgery, followed by a lengthy recovery period, against the odds of surviving with a mere “one percent” chance.

Recently, during The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices event on May 31, Stone discussed how Hollywood neglected her during her recuperation. The 65-year-old actress revealed that despite her personal recovery, her career never bounced back.

She stated that she has been without work for the past 20 years since the incident, despite her seven-year journey towards recovery. Stone initially chose not to disclose her health struggles, fearing it would jeopardize her standing in the industry.

Lack of opportunity

She lamented the lack of opportunities, mentioning that she was once a prominent movie star but hasn’t regained that status.

Although Stone has appeared in films such as “Catwoman,” “Lovelace,” and “The Laundromat” since her stroke, she hasn’t reached the same level of success as her 1980s and 1990s blockbusters like “Total Recall,” “The Quick and the Dead,” and “Casino.”

She has previously acknowledged the detrimental effect the stroke had on her career, expressing that she lost everything she had.

Stone compared her fame to that of Princess Diana and indicated that after Diana’s death and her own stroke, both were forgotten in the public eye.

“You find yourself at the back of the line in your business, as I did. You have to figure yourself out all over again,” said Stone.

