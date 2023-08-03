Trump faces high-stakes deposition in $500m lawsuit against Cohen

In a dramatic turn of events, former President Donald Trump has been summoned to sit for a deposition in a $500 million lawsuit against his former attorney, Michael Cohen.

The high-stakes legal battle, filled with accusations of falsehoods and breached attorney-client privilege, is set to take place on September 6 at a law office in Miami.

Michael Cohen: Ally no more

Michael Cohen, who has turned into a vocal critic of Trump, expressed anticipation for the deposition, vowing to prove the lawsuit’s frivolous nature.

Cohen’s lawyers are poised to grill Trump under oath, seeking to establish the truth behind the allegations.

The legal dispute began in April when Trump initiated the lawsuit against Cohen, claiming the former lawyer had spread falsehoods, enriched himself unjustly, and violated attorney-client privilege.

Alejandro Brito, Trump’s attorney, argued that his client’s reputation suffered immense harm due to Cohen’s actions and implied additional misconduct that violated New York’s Rules of Professional Conduct.

The Deposition

Ben Brodsky, Cohen’s attorney, likened the deposition notice to a subpoena, emphasizing that Trump cannot evade it, even though he has the option to dismiss the case entirely.

This legal showdown promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing feud between the two former associates.

Coincidentally, the deposition comes just weeks after Trump was informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he is a target in a federal investigation related to interference in the 2020 election.

The former president is also facing criminal charges in a hush-money case in New York state court and a federal case over the handling of classified documents following his White House tenure.

Trump has adamantly referred to both cases as “election interference” while simultaneously seeking the Republican presidential nomination for 2024.

Michael Cohen unpaid of legal fees

Adding further intrigue, earlier this month, Cohen and the Trump Organization reached a settlement in a separate lawsuit. The 2019 lawsuit, in which Cohen sought $1.3 million in legal fees from the Trump Organization, accused the company of reneging on a contractual deal to indemnify him and cover legal expenses related to his work involving the organization and its leadership, including Trump.

As the date of the deposition approaches, all eyes will be on the outcome of this momentous legal clash, which has the potential to shape the political and legal landscape for the former president and his critics alike.

