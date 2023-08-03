Internet users feel Twitter’s X rebrand looks like a gay dating app 

The common feeling towards Twitter’s rebrand to X has not been one that is positive. Following that, most users feel that it is a play on a gay dating app. This has been the recurring joke since Elon Musk’ statement that he is changing the app to said name. Furthermore, users are longing for it to be Twitter again.

The unpopularity of the rebrand of the social media app to X continues. According to Pink News, Twitter has undergone a significant transformation as owner Elon Musk rebrands the platform to X.

Unfortunately, this is a move that is receiving widespread backlash and ridicule since its implementation.

A series of changes made to the social media platform following Musk’s acquisition of the platform. includes a controversial ban on the words “cis” and “cisgender” and a substantial drop in the site’s value. The official website, about.x.com, now redirects to an old Twitter site, where the original branding is still prevalent.

Twitter X rebrand looks like a gay dating app to some

i swear! it looks like some dodgy porn app or smth 😂 — 아윤다 (@venusinariesgrl) July 31, 2023

Following that, users are also stating that it looks like a pornographic website. These are the two popular opinions when it comes to the rebrand of the bird platform. It appears that the word X is in ruin due to certain websites showing illicit content with similar names.

ya that changes the app cover but it doesn’t affect the notification picture — 𝔣𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔰 ♡ (@Selena_Mac) July 31, 2023

Meanwhile, users who are using an iPhone are able to change the app’s look and name through the shortcuts feature. However, this may not affect the notifications coming from the app. On top of that, the shortcut feature does customise the app icon and name, but it will have a popup indicating that it is a shortcut.

boy you really gon copy my tweeet 😥 — tomdahooper (@tomdahooper) July 31, 2023

Users are now directly subtweeting Elon stating that it is similar to a gay dating app. They are urging the billionaire to change it back to its original name, or rename it to something with more substance. This opinion is unfortunately so popular to the point that others are claiming that they’re copying their tweets about it.

