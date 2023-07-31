Conservatives calling White Democrats in Edgewater ironic for not wanting illegal immigrants in their area 

The story of residents in Edgewater being publicly against their officials proposing to house illegal immigrants is making headlines all over America. However, conservatives are claiming that the residents are over 80% Democrat voters. Hence, they claim that this is exactly what these Democrat voters are asking for.

According to the Chicago Tribune, news is emerging of the Broadway Armory at 5917 N. Broadway in consideration as a potential site for immigrants to temporarily live in. However, this is prompting concerns from the Edgewater community and nearby residents reliant on Chicago Park District services for seniors and teens.

Following that, over 100 people attended an evening meeting expressing discontent, while Edgewater residents held a news conference. The residents were highlighting their exclusion from the planning process. Despite Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth’s efforts to involve the community in decision-making, regular programming at the armory is set to end this weekend, making way for the shelter opening next Tuesday.

Conservatives showing no sympathies to the White Democrats in Edgewater

Bring them the homeless too, to remind them of the issues back at home. — Tiffany Huber (@TiffHuber) July 28, 2023

The tweet went viral as it receives almost 600,000 views. Furthermore, conservatives are urging the Democrats to bring in the homeless population to this town. The Democrats need to remember the struggles of those at home in America said sarcastically by the conservative user.

Sadly they’ll still choose Biden in 2024 Some people just don’t learn — enoch (@realenochafl) July 28, 2023

Following that, Twitter users are stating that 87% of the residents are solid Democrat voters. However, even if incidents like these are happening, users state that these residents will continue to vote Democrat. Hence, this is the exact reason why the conservatives are not holding back on their opinions towards this matter.

Wow. Forgot about that gem. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 28, 2023

Conservatives are also stating that the liberal media are comparing immigrants to “trash” when it suits their narrative. It is unfortunate as human beings should not be in a description as harsh as that. Republicans are calling the irony of these Democrat elites for not practicing what they preach, as per the Martha’s vineyard incident.

