Trans person angry after teens calling them “sir”

Recently, a viral TikTok video on Twitter depicts a group of teens not entertaining the woke ideology of certain individuals. An individual identifying as transgender, claiming to not be a man, was told that she was a man. Unfortunately, the teens initially ran away but they came back stating that trans individuals like the TikToker are a cult.

Previously, an individual claiming to be a trans woman was vehemently upset after not getting access to female only spaces. According to the New York Post, Anne Coombes, a 65-year-old transgender woman from the UK, expressed her frustration with hotel staff at the Mercure Hotel in Sheffield, England.

Following that, when she tries to use the swimming pool, a staff member mistakenly assumed she wanted the unisex facility instead of the female locker room and provided her with a key for it. Anne, who uses she/her pronouns, shared her disappointment in a viral tweet, garnering 4.3 million views. She described feeling angry and hurt by the incident.

Twitter users now mocking trans individual who got angry at teens calling them “sir”

The boys were absolutely ok. They called him out. That is not particularly nice, but it’s not unkind. He was unkind, especially with the woman pressuring her to validate his point. — Word Rebel (@MiRaebel) July 28, 2023

In addition to this, Twitter users are stating that the teens were somewhat rude towards the individual. However, they also state that the trans individual was also rude to the female staff in the restaurant they were at. This is due to the person wanting everyone else having an involvement towards the situation.

This 👏👏👏👏👏💯 — TNUC (@mainTNUC) July 27, 2023

Furthermore, Twitter users are implying that this person would’ve react differently if it were biological women doing the same things. They also add that the person is a strong independent woman, and should not receive help from the restaurant staff. Users are claiming that individuals like these wouldn’t find a problem in fighting with biological women.

and they were right, she was asking for their names. They were kids. She was going after them. — XXTomboy🇺🇸 (@GenXTomboy) July 27, 2023

Following that, the individual claims that the kids were calling him a “child predator” when in reality some state that the kids did not mention that. However, the kids did ask if people like this individual are going after children. Some users state that the person is indeed going after children, especially after recording and uploading them online.

