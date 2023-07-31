Britney Spears ready to have kids but husband Sam Asghari is not sure about that

Britney Spears, 41, and Sam Asghari, 29, are currently facing a disagreement about when they should start expanding their family. According to an exclusive source in Us Weekly, Spears is eager to have kids in the near future, but Asghari is not as certain. He believes his life is fulfilling as it is and is not in a hurry to become a parent.

The couple got married in June 2022, seven months after Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was terminated. She has been vocal about her desire to be a mother again, having two sons, Sean Preston (17) and Jayden (16), with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. While under conservatorship, Spears claimed she was forced to be on birth control against her wish to have more children.

Spears want more children

The insider reveals that Spears wants to conceive naturally if possible and is eager to begin the process. She feels Asghari is not keeping a promise he made when they first got together regarding having children. However, Asghari is firm in his position and is not likely to change his mind anytime soon. While they have discussed the idea of having kids extensively, Asghari believes they will become parents when the time feels right for both of them.

This difference of opinion is causing some difficulties in their marriage, as per the source. Nevertheless, another insider shared last month that despite their ups and downs, Spears and Asghari love each other deeply and are committed to making their marriage work.

False alarm

On Tuesday, July 25, Spears mentioned on Instagram that she thought she might be pregnant again due to feeling nauseous, but it turned out to be the result of spending too much time in the sun.

In April 2022, before their marriage, Spears announced that they were expecting their first child, but unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage the following month. The couple expressed their profound sadness and devastation at the loss in a joint Instagram statement.

