Two BLACK women BEAT and ROBBED ELDERLY people in New York subway 

Recently, two Black women were seen robbing and beating their elderly victims in the subway. Twitter users are calling for the justice of Daniel Penny after countless similar incidents have been happening. Furthermore, it seems that the authorities have no authority in curbing this issue as it might start a riot as conservatives say.

According to the New York Post, the disturbing event took place at the West 4 Street station in Greenwich Village, where two women assault and rob a man and a woman in their 60s inside an elevator. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, as reported by the police.

Approaching the 64-year-old man and the 67-year-old woman, the two female suspects launch a relentless attack by repeatedly punching the victims. The NYPD further reveals that when the man attempt to capture a photograph of the assailants, they forcefully took his cell phone from him.

Twitter users react to the Black women beating and robbing elderly individuals

What? So they can get arrested for trying to stop them? — The Vulgar Boatman (@Handiman60) June 11, 2023

End Wokeness captions their posting of this as “why wouldn’t anyone step in?” However, conservatives are referencing Daniel Penny. If anyone does step in, they would end up in prison. However, his case is a special case as murdering another individual is the main issue. Conservatives believe that having some involvement in a situation like this can lead to that.

How do you know who was around to step in? The police weren’t there and they’re at most subway stations — It’s Me (@MaliniRoopram) June 11, 2023

Twitter users state that nobody dares to step in robberies and assaults like these as they would be “racist” if they do so. Furthermore, it seems that the woke agenda is working as individuals of a different skin tone are able to get away with anything. Just recently, two women lost their jobs at Lululemon for calling the police on Black individuals for theft.

Coward — Caerthal (@Caerthal1) June 12, 2023

Some liberals are stating that in today’s world, we have cameras all over the place. In addition to this, individuals should let others rob and get away with it as their faces are already on camera. This way, nobody gets hurt, and the local authorities will deal with them accordingly. However, another conservative user states that this a cowardly move.

There are multiple racist comments in the thread stating demeaning characteristics of Black individuals. Regardless, there are a number of successful and proud Black individuals that are law abiding and contributors to society. Making derogatory comments towards certain individuals should not be the norm among conservatives.

