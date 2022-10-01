After Umno supreme council meeting, Bung says still no decision on GE15 date

- Advertisement -

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the date for the 15th general election remain undecided and will be left to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Leaving the party’s supreme council meeting tonight, the Kinabatangan lawmaker further said the Malay nationalist party would retain the Muafakat Nasional pact with PAS.

“The date is still undecided,” he told reporters.

“Good. We are still working together with PAS,” he added when asked about MN.

The Malay nationalist party’s headquarters has been flooded with media personnel after it was claimed that the Umno supreme council would decide on when to hold GE15 and which parties Barisan Nasional would partner for the poll.

