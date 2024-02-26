;
Sports

Waida, Glatzer, and McGonagle appear to be in the lead for a second Olympic surfing ticket

ByNidhi

February 26, 2024
Waida

Rio Waida of Indonesia has been forever changed by the unforgettable recollections of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which have strengthened his resolve to recreate that incredible Olympic moment. He aims to achieve this ambitious objective by placing himself among the top 8 eligible male surfers for the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games.

The scene is set in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, where Waida will attempt to ride the waves of success and blaze his route back to the heights of surfing fame on a worldwide scale from February 23 to March 3. It’s not merely a contest for him; It’s an attempt to relive the thrilling atmosphere of the Olympics and leave his mark on surfing history.

Waida sets out on her mission to ride the wave of victory and become a bright light in the world of competition surfing, starting her adventure in Puerto Rico.

Waida, Glatzer, and McGonagle

Waida told; “I want to do it for my family and my friends,” they further added “They know that’s my dream and they support me, so I want to pay them back. I want to make them happy. That’s the first thing on my mind.” an article from olympics.mentioned.

Following a close call at the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador, Waida has tightened up his preparation, polishing any rough spots in his strategy. Though he advanced to the competition’s fifth round with remarkable skill, he was sent to the repechage and eventually faced elimination.

Waida’s dreams were put on hold for eight months when Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi won the coveted title of the best male surfer from Asia. Relentless, Waida now uses this disappointment to fuel her unwavering quest for perfection, making sure that every last aspect is perfected for her to succeed in the waves in the future.

