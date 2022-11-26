What happened to 2NE1 after they disbanded

- Advertisement -

Formed by YG Entertainment, 2NE1 was a South Korean girl group which was active from 2009 to 2016. Bom, CL, Dara and Minzy were the members of the group. The quartet was famous for breaking typical stereotypes of K-pop, musical experimentation, fashion, and stage presence.

2NE1 was recognised for expanding girl group styles in the Korean music industry and has become one of the leading figures of the Korean wave.

In March 2009, the group made its introduction after appearing on the promotional single Lollipop together with labelmate BIG BANG.

2NE1 became popular with the release of their debut extended play 2NE1 (2009) which featured singles Fire and I Don’t Care.

I Don’t Care was named the Mnet Asian Music Award for Song of the Year, making 2NE1 the first idol group to receive a daesang (grand prize) in the same year of debut.

2NE1 followed up their debut EP with their first studio album, To Anyone (2010), and their second EP; the latter produced four chart-topping singles including Bom’s “Don’t Cry“, “Lonely”, “I Am the Best” and “Ugly“.

Their New Evolution Global Tour was considered the first world tour by a K-pop girl group. In 2012, they visited eleven cities in seven countries in Asia and North America.

Their show at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey was named the second-best concert of the year by The New York Times.

In 2014, the quartet released their final studio album, Crush. It was the first album by a Korean artist to break into the top 100 of the US Billboard 200, debuting at number 61.

For over two years it remained the highest-charting Korean album. The group amassed a total of nine number-one songs on the Gaon Digital Chart by the end of 2014, the most of any idol group then.

Minzy announced her departure from the group in April 2016, after a period of group hiatus. The agency announced that the other three members had disbanded in November that year.

Goodbye was their final single which was recorded as a trio and was released in January 2017. The group performed for the first time since their disbandment on April 2022 at the Coachella festival as a surprise reunion. The performance was named by the media as one of the year’s best performances at the festival.

The 2NE1 Stars

2NE1 won many accolades throughout their career, including nine Melon Music Awards, eleven Cyworld Digital Music Awards, ten Mnet Asian Music Awards, and were the first artist to receive all three grand prizes at the latter by their second year. The group has sold 66 million records worldwide which makes them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Where are they now

CL

CL, the former leader of the girl group is doing well as a solo artist. In 2016, her single Lifted was featured in the Billboard Hot 100 charts that year. CL is the first Korean female solo artist to do so. Two years later she starred in movie Mile 22, starring Mark Wahlberg. She played the character Queen.

CL was made one of Beyonce’s fashion brand Ivy Park South Korean brand ambassadors. Last year, Taco Bell named CL as one of its international ambassadors. She also became the first Korean female solo artist to have a TV commercial in America.

The idol released her latest album ALPHA in October 2021.

Dara

Before joining 2NE1, Dara had a career in the Philippines. After the group disbanded, Dara pursued her career as a solo artist in Korea and as a TV host in the Philippines. The idol starred in the film One Step in 2017, the Korean remake of the movie Begin Again starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo. Following that, she acted in a few roles in both Korea and in the Philippines.

Dara and fellow ex-2NE1 member Bom collaborated in Bom’s single Spring in 2019. Dara is the brand ambassador for several brands such as Baskin Robbins, Penshoppe, adidas, Nintendo Wii, and more.

Bom

Bom’s solo career post-disbandment may not be as active as her fellow ex-members. Bom’s decision to take a hiatus and change agencies had delayed her releases. The singer managed to make a comeback in 2019 with Spring.

Spring hit the number two spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. It is the highest-selling K-pop song and highest-charting new entry on the week it was released.

Following the released of Spring, Bom took another hiatus and then made a comeback with releases Red Light in 2020 and Do Re Mi Fa Sol in 2021. Bom released her latest single Flower in March 2022.

Minzy

Minzy is 2NE1’s youngest member. Her first solo single I Wanted To Love was released in 2017. The song was featured in the K-drama The Rebel starring Yoon Kyun-Sang and Chae Soo-Bin.

Minzy’s solo EP Minzy Work 01. “Uno” was released in 2017. It debuted at number two on the Billboard World Albums Chart.

In 2018, All Of You Say, Minzy’s first full English solo single was released. Minzy’s music career then slowed down after some legal disputes going on with her agency.

Two years later, Minzy made her comeback as an independent artist with the song, Lovely. She also released a Tagalog version of the song under Viva Entertainment. In 2021, Minzy released two singles: Teamo and Fantabulous.

